Catalonia’s parliament votes for independence

2017-10-27 17:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Catalonia’s parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence from Spain , Financial Times reported.

Deputies in the regional assembly backed the motion for secession by 70 to 10 in a momentous decision that escalates the biggest political crisis since Spain’s return to democracy in the 1970s.

The motion read: “We shall constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent, and sovereign, democratic and social state of law.”

The result was greeted with jubilation by pro-independence supporters who had gathered outside the parliament in Barcelona.

