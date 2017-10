French-Azerbaijani University marks beginning of education co-op: ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The purpose of the French-Azerbaijani University is to train new qualified personnel, France’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aurelia Bouchez, said.

Bouchez made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Oct. 27.

The university has marked the beginning of education cooperation between Azerbaijan and France, she said.

Story still developing

