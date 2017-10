Azerbaijan's State Security Service detains 4 people in anti-terror operation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained a group of four people, who are members of a radical religious extremist criminal community, within the anti-terror operation.

The Security Service announced about this in a statement released Oct 27.

