Mehriban Aliyeva: Each project we carry out aims to protect interests of citizens, help those in need

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

The First Conference of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Public Union was held in Sabirabad Oct. 27.

Assistant to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis, MP Fuad Muradov, volunteers of the Public Union, representatives of different regions, as well as international organizations attended the event.

Firstly, the congratulatory letter of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to the conference participants was read out.

The letter states that today Azerbaijan is a powerful state, carrying out an independent policy and gaining a serious position in the international arena.

"Renovation works are carried out in all the towns and districts of our country, new educational and medical institutions are being built, infrastructure projects are being implemented. Since the first day of its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation actively works in almost all spheres of public life and works to solve various problems of the population. Every project that we carry out is primarily aimed at protecting the interests of people and helping those in need," Mrs. Aliyeva said in the letter.

