Spanish Senate approves direct rule in Catalonia

2017-10-27

The Spanish Senate has approved direct rule in Catalonia after the Catalan regional government's parliament voted to declare for independence, Al Jazeera reported.

The vote by the upper house on Article 155 on Oct. 27 allows the government of Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid.

Rajoy, the Spanish prime minister, is now expected to convene his cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia.

In a post on social media, Rajoy called for "calm" across the country, even as he called the Catalonia parliament vote a "crime".

Article 155 of the 1978 Spanish Constitution allows for the suspension of autonomy of regional governments if it "doesn't comply with the obligations of the Constitution or other laws it imposes, or acts in a way that seriously undermines the interests of Spain".

