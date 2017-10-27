Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming envoys (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Lars Henrik Pira Perez.

Ambassador Lars Henrik Pira Perez reviewed a guard of honor.

Lars Henrik Pira Perez presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The sides noted that there are good opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guatemala in a variety of fields, adding that the two countries are interested in making efforts to expand ties in economic, investment making, trade and cultural areas.

The sides stressed that Azerbaijan and Guatemala need to get to know each other better and get more information about each other for expanding relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Lars Henrik Pira Perez congratulated the head of state on the upcoming opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Today, President Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia Marc Innes-Brown.

Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown reviewed a guard of honor.

Marc Innes-Brown presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Aliyev stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of delegations at parliamentary, ministerial and other levels between the two countries. The head of state noted the necessity of defining the format of economic cooperation for increasing mutual trade.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the possibility of establishing new cooperation areas using a large port network despite the fact that the two countries are located far away from each other. The head of state said there are good opportunities for developing cooperation in the field of tourism. President Aliyev expressed his hope that Marc Innes-Brown will contribute to the development of the bilateral ties during his tenure.

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia Marc Innes-Brown said he is proud to present his credentials on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Stressing that his country is interested in expanding ties with Azerbaijan, he said, “Australia has always strongly supported Azerbaijan. We support your sovereignty and territorial integrity regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh, we back your position.”

Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown emphasized the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment spheres.

