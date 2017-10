Azerbaijan's State Security Service detains 4 people in anti-terror operation (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

In an anti-terrorist operation Oct. 27, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained four people who are members of a radical religious extremist criminal community.

The State Security Service announced about this in a statement released today.

A criminal case has been initiated, intensive anti-terror operations continue.

As a result of a special operation held Oct. 27, Azerbaijani citizens Hasrat Aliyev, Emil Nasrullayev, Elshad Dadashov and Zaur Eynalov, who are members of a radical religious extremist criminal community, and who participated in drills and battles in Syria and Iraq, were detained and brought to criminal responsibility.

