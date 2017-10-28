1 dead, 8 policemen injured in terror blast in Bahrain

A policeman was killed and 8 others injured in a roadside bombing in Bahrain on Friday, Xinxua reported.

The Interior Ministry announced about the terror blast that happened in Jidhafs village.

"The terrorist act targeted a police bus on Khalifa bin Salman highway near Jidhafs," stated the Ministry.

One policeman died and eight others sustained serious and medium injuries in the terrorist act crime. The wounded police personnel were referred to hospital for treatment.

The ministry revealed that a group of terrorists targeted the bus with a remotely detained homemade bomb.

An investigation was launched into the terror crime to arrest those behind it, in order to bring them to justice.

