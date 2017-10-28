Trump vows ‘full disclosure’ of JFK assassination files

Trump explained he was doing this "for reasons of full disclosure, transparency and in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest.", Sputnik reported.

​"I will be releasing all JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living," the president announced on Twitter.

The decision was made after consultations with Chief of Staff John Kelly, the Central Intelligence Agency and other agencies, he said.

Security agencies have reportedly argued for withholding parts of the files on Kennedy’s 1963 assassination in Dallas by a former Marine, Lee Harvey Oswald. A trove of 2,800 documents was unsealed Thursday, but some data was to remain hidden from the public until April 26, 2018.

