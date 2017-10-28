Azerbaijan set to expand programme targeting youth entrepreneurship (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

The new labour market programme targeting rural youth entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is going to be extended to support 10,000 households in 2018-2019.

Olga Koulaeva, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia announced about this in an interview with Trend.

Koulaeva reminded that the program has been introduced with the ILO support and aims at supporting economic diversification and rural development.

"The program is covering all regions of the country and targeting about 1,500 households. The programme is going to be extended to support 10 000 households in 2018-19," she said.

To implement the program, the Azerbaijani government previously allocated six million manats.

Koulaeva did not specify whether additional funds will be allocated for the expansion of the program.

Participants of the program receive grants to start their business. The program is being realized within the ILO project " Partnerships for Youth Employment in the CIS", implemented with the support of Lukoil.

