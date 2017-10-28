Uzbek GDP jumps up

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Uzbekistan increased by 5.3 percent in January-September 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016 and totaled 170.074 trillion soums.

The GDP growth of the country was 7.8 percent in January-September 2016, the country’s State Statistics Committee said.

The volume of industrial production increased by 5.6 percent ( a growth of 7.2 percent), construction work – by 5.3 percent ( a growth of 15 percent), retail turnover – by 4.3 percent ( a growth of 14.2 percent), services – by 6.9 percent ( a growth of12.4 percent). The production of agricultural products rose by 3.5 percent ( a growth of 6.4 percent) in the first nine months of 2017.

The volume of investments in fixed capital increased by one percent – up to 39.536 trillion soums.

The government of Uzbekistan expects that the country’s GDP growth will be 7.8 percent in 2017.

Uzbekistan expects that the growth of industrial production will be 6.9 percent, agricultural production – 6.2 percent and the volume of investments – 9.6 percent in 2017.

Uzbekistan’s GDP totaled $67.22 billion in 2016. The country ranked 71st among 195 countries, which was published in the World Bank, over this indicator.

Gross national income (GNI) per capita totaled $2,220 in Uzbekistan in 2016.

The official exchange rate for Oct.28 is 8,069.60 UZS/USD.

