Shareholders of Azerbaijani bank to mull capital increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank plans to increase the authorized capital, said the bank in a message Oct. 28.

The message says that this issue will be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the bank’s shareholders that will be held on December 17 in Baku.

It is also planned to discuss the changes to NIKOIL Bank’s charter and composition of the Audit Committee, as well as other issues of the agenda.

NIKOIL Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994.

As of the end of first half of 2017, assets of NIKOIL Bank amounted to 413.21 million manats, loan portfolio totaled 287.1 million manats, and deposit portfolio – 234.47 million manats. The bank’s authorized capital totals 184.5 million manats and the aggregate capital amounts to 53.45 million manats as of July 1, 2017.

(1.7002 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 28)

