AKP: Turkey doesn’t plan early parliamentary election

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Early parliamentary election is not planned in Turkey, the Turkish media reported Oct. 28, citing Mahir Unal, deputy chairman and spokesman of the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Unal said that the media reports that early parliamentary election will be held in Turkey in the beginning of 2018, are not true.

It should be reminded that earlier, the Turkish media reported that once the new opposition party led by Meral Aksener is created, early parliamentary election will be held in the country. The media explained this in such a way that allegedly the AKP feared that before the parliamentary election in 2019, Aksener’s party could become its real rival.

The new opposition party, called “Iyi Parti” (Good Party), was created in Turkey on Oct. 25. The motto of the newly created party is “Turkey will become better.”

Aksener, who claimed to become chairperson of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), was expelled from the party’s ranks Sept. 8.

