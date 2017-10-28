Tajikistan's PM to visit Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda will visit Uzbekistan in early November, the Uzbek media reported.

The head of the Tajik government intends to hold a number of bilateral meetings in Tashkent, including the meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov.

The official visit is scheduled for the first days of November and is devoted to the upcoming meeting of the Heads of the CIS countries in Tashkent on November 3.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues on expanding cooperation in the economic sphere between the CIS countries.

