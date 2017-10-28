A glance at Iran refining sector performance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The latest report released by National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), affiliated with the country’s oil ministry reveals that Iran’s daily gasoline production has increased by 13 percent during the fifth calendar month of Mordad (July 22-Aug. 22), year-on-year.

According to the report, Iran’s gasoline output increased to 64,162 cubic meters per day in the mentioned month.

The country’s 10 refineries produced 289, 611 cubic meters of various oil products per day in the period.

Over 1.69 million barrels of crude oil and 132,600 barrels of gas condensates were refined by Iranian refineries in the period on a daily basis.

Abadan refinery ranked first among the Iranian refineries with refining 376,772 barrels per day of crude oil and 2449 barrels of condensates per day, meanwhile the Persian Gulf Star refinery was the largest gas condensate refinery with refining 76,114 barrels of condensates on a daily basis.

Performance in fifth calendar month (July 22-Aug. 22)

Distillates Planed output Output in July 22-Aug. 22, 2016(cubic meters per day) Output in July 22-Aug. 22, 2017(cubic meters per day) Change % Performance % Liquid gas 10502 9558 9523 -0,4 90,7 gasoline 78313 56457 64162 13,6 81,9 Kerosene 6123 4319 8122 88,1 132,6 Diesel 99637 88173 92932 5,4 93,3 Fuel oil 60977 62755 68147 8,6 111,8 Total 255552 221262 242886 9,8 95,0 others 38835 46725 20,3

Daily average from March 20 to August 22, 2017

Distillates Planed output Output in March 20-Aug. 22, 2016(cubic meters per day) Output in March 20-Aug. 22, 2017(cubic meters per day) Change % Performance % Liquid gas 10176 10588 9689 -8,5 95,2 gasoline 69933 56955 59975 5,3 85,8 Kerosene 5561 6945 8756 26,1 157,5 Diesel 95437 92491 92341 -0,2 96,8 Fuel oil 61656 65586 69190 5,5 112,2 Total 242763 232565 239951 3,2 98,8 others 41650 44152 6,0

