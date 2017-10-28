AZ EN RU TR
A glance at Iran refining sector performance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The latest report released by National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), affiliated with the country’s oil ministry reveals that Iran’s daily gasoline production has increased by 13 percent during the fifth calendar month of Mordad (July 22-Aug. 22), year-on-year.

According to the report, Iran’s gasoline output increased to 64,162 cubic meters per day in the mentioned month.

The country’s 10 refineries produced 289, 611 cubic meters of various oil products per day in the period.

Over 1.69 million barrels of crude oil and 132,600 barrels of gas condensates were refined by Iranian refineries in the period on a daily basis.

Abadan refinery ranked first among the Iranian refineries with refining 376,772 barrels per day of crude oil and 2449 barrels of condensates per day, meanwhile the Persian Gulf Star refinery was the largest gas condensate refinery with refining 76,114 barrels of condensates on a daily basis.

Performance in fifth calendar month (July 22-Aug. 22)

Distillates

Planed output

Output in July 22-Aug. 22, 2016(cubic meters per day)

Output in July 22-Aug. 22, 2017(cubic meters per day)

Change %

Performance %

Liquid gas

10502

9558

9523

-0,4

90,7

gasoline

78313

56457

64162

13,6

81,9

Kerosene

6123

4319

8122

88,1

132,6

Diesel

99637

88173

92932

5,4

93,3

Fuel oil

60977

62755

68147

8,6

111,8

Total

255552

221262

242886

9,8

95,0

others

38835

46725

20,3

Daily average from March 20 to August 22, 2017

Distillates

Planed output

Output in March 20-Aug. 22, 2016(cubic meters per day)

Output in March 20-Aug. 22, 2017(cubic meters per day)

Change %

Performance %

Liquid gas

10176

10588

9689

-8,5

95,2

gasoline

69933

56955

59975

5,3

85,8

Kerosene

5561

6945

8756

26,1

157,5

Diesel

95437

92491

92341

-0,2

96,8

Fuel oil

61656

65586

69190

5,5

112,2

Total

242763

232565

239951

3,2

98,8

others

41650

44152

6,0

