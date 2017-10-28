19 killed, 16 injured in bus accident in Central Nepal

At least 19 people were killed when a passenger bus slipped off a highway and plunged into a river in Dhading District of Central Nepal on Saturday morning, officials said here, XINHUA NET reports.

"Fourteen bodies were recovered from the crash site while 16 injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals," Ram Mani Mishra, an official at Dhading District Administration, told Xinhua from the crash site.

According to Mishra, the bus were carrying nearly 40 people when the accident happened.

Authorities have not been able to pull out the ill-fated bus from the river yet.

The passenger bus number 'Na 6 Kha 1467' skidded off the highway at 5 a.m (local time) on Saturday when it was en route to Kathmandu from Rajbiraj of eastern Nepal.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the latest bus accident. The poor condition of hilly roads and ill-maintained vehicles contribute to frequent road accidents in the Himalayan nation.

