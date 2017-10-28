Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood, strategic partnership, alliance to continue to develop

2017-10-28 12:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey’s Republic Day.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and through you to people of Turkey on the occasion of the national holiday – Republic Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

"Today, the brotherly Turkey, being committed to its statehood traditions and principles, is confidently progressing on the way of independence, democracy and economic growth. The active role and position in the processes taking place around the world and in the region, allows Turkey to host meetings of the most authoritative international organizations and high-level events. Turkey's inviting Azerbaijan to these forums, by using its exclusive right as a hosting country, is an example of true brotherhood," said Ilham Aliyev.

"I am convinced that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood, strategic partnership and alliance will continue to develop and strengthen in accordance with the will of our peoples, who are deeply bounded by their historical roots and common national-moral values," said the president.

"Once again, I congratulate you on this beautiful day and wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Turkish people," said President Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news