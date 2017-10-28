49 IS members detained in Turkey

2017-10-28 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Forty-nine members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group have been detained in Turkey's Ankara, the city Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a message Oct. 28.

All the detainees are foreigners, their citizenship and names are not disclosed.

Istanbul police earlier said that 117 operations were carried out in the city against IS members from August 2016 to August 2017, as a result of which 648 people were arrested.

It was also reported that 940 people were deported from Turkey during this period as part of fight against IS.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news