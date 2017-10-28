Uzbek president instructs to restore activity of idle objects

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 28

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a meeting held Oct. 27 instructed to develop and implement projects and “road maps” for restoration and development of 1,200 idle facilities with participation of their owners, the press service of the Uzbek president said in an announcement..

The meeting was devoted to the work on improving the state policy in development of private property and entrepreneurship on the basis of privatized state property, efficient support for privatized business objects, according to the report.

Earlier, during his trips to Uzbek regions, Mirziyoyev criticized for the inefficient use of production capacities of privatized objects, the lack of systematic measures for long-term development of facilities, creation of specialized production capacities, introduction of modern technologies that are important in ensuring the competitiveness of manufactured products.

Activity of almost 40,000 previously privatized objects was studied, and it was established that 3,900 of them are idle or not fully used. Investments worth 2.7 trillion soums ($334.58 million as of Oct. 28) will be spent and more than 25,000 jobs will be created within the projects to recover activity of these objects.

In April 2017, Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On formation of State Committee of Uzbekistan for promotion of privatized facilities and competition development.”

At the meeting held in Uzbekistan Oct. 27 under the chairmanship of the country’s president, the work carried out by the newly formed state committee was analyzed and it was established that the measures taken to develop and implement the “road map” aimed at improving efficiency and modernization of production facilities, expanding volumes of manufacture of competitive products and allocation of loans by commercial banks were unsatisfactory.

It was noted at the meeting that Uzbek government agencies pay little attention to monitoring of production activity, as well as financial and economic situation of privatized facilities, providing them with loans, identifying existing problems and their causes, rendering practical assistance to entrepreneurs in restoring the manufacturing infrastructure, as well as search for sale markets.

The issues of development of the competitive environment and the securities market, protection of consumer rights, licensing of stock exchange activity, staff training, as well as introduction of international best practice in the sphere of development of private property and entrepreneurship were also discussed.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed the Uzbek officials to eliminate existing shortcomings in the sphere.

