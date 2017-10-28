Turkish defense minister due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli will visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry told Trend Oct. 28.

It was noted that Canikli will take part in the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Baku on Oct. 31.

The fifth meeting of the Council was held in Baku on March 15, 2016.

