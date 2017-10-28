French envoy: Baku Shopping Festival - additional incentive for those outside Azerbaijan

2017-10-28 14:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Baku Shopping Festival is a wonderful idea because there are so many shops that one should buy things, particularly clothes, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, said in her interview with the Festival’s official website (www.bakushopfest.com).

“Everyone may find everything in Baku shops. I am sure about tourists. They are already here. It will be additional incentive for those who are not in Azerbaijan,” noted Bouchez.

“It is important to link it to other messages, such as attraction power of Baku as a place not just for shopping, but also to discover beautiful architecture dating back to various times, very nice landscape, Caspian coast and so on,” she said.

“You have to link it to various messages, to link it to places of Azerbaijan for those who are still abroad. I think it is important to go step-by-step, advertise,” she said.

“I am fond of Baku Shopping Festival and almost every weekend I do shopping,” added the French envoy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news