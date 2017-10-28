Turkish energy minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak will visit Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend Oct.28.

Albayrak will participate in the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Baku Oct.31.

"As part of the Council meeting, participants are expected to discuss the strengthening of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey," the ministry said.

The fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Turkey-Azerbaijan was held in Baku last March.

