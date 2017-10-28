Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-28 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70016 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 16 1.7003 Oct. 23 1.7001 Oct. 17 1.7003 Oct. 24 1.7001 Oct. 18 1.7001 Oct. 25 1.7002 Oct. 19 1.7001 Oct. 26 1.7002 Oct. 20 1.7001 Oct. 27 1.7002 Average weekly 1.70018 Average weekly 1.70016

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0228 manats or 1.1394 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 16 2.008 Oct. 23 2.0010 Oct. 17 2.0028 Oct. 24 1.9997 Oct. 18 2.00 Oct. 25 1.9991 Oct. 19 2.0063 Oct. 26 2.0107 Oct. 20 2.0087 Oct. 27 1.9782 Average weekly 2.00516 Average weekly 1.99774

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.339 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02948 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 16 0.0297 Oct. 23 0.0295 Oct. 17 0.0297 Oct. 24 0.0296 Oct. 18 0.0297 Oct. 25 0.0295 Oct. 19 0.0296 Oct. 26 0.0294 Oct. 20 0.0296 Oct. 27 0.0294 Average weekly 0.02966 Average weekly 0.02948

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0164 manats or 3.5567 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45444 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 16 0.4672 Oct. 23 0.4611 Oct. 17 0.4659 Oct. 24 0.4587 Oct. 18 0.4638 Oct. 25 0.4550 Oct. 19 0.4627 Oct. 26 0.4527 Oct. 20 0.4644 Oct. 27 0.4447 Average weekly 0.4649 Average weekly 0.45444

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.5383 manats or by 0.5756 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2169.84614 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 16 2209.7099 Oct. 23 2178.1681 Oct. 17 2216.001 Oct. 24 2167.4575 Oct. 18 2184.2035 Oct. 25 2170.2203 Oct. 19 2176.468 Oct. 26 2167.7550 Oct. 20 2187.0086 Oct. 27 2165.6298 Average weekly 2194.6782 Average weekly 2169.84614

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news