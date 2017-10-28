Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-28 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70016 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 16
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 23
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 17
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 24
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 18
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 25
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 19
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 26
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 20
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 27
|
1.7002
|
Average weekly
|
1.70018
|
Average weekly
|
1.70016
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0228 manats or 1.1394 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 16
|
2.008
|
Oct. 23
|
2.0010
|
Oct. 17
|
2.0028
|
Oct. 24
|
1.9997
|
Oct. 18
|
2.00
|
Oct. 25
|
1.9991
|
Oct. 19
|
2.0063
|
Oct. 26
|
2.0107
|
Oct. 20
|
2.0087
|
Oct. 27
|
1.9782
|
Average weekly
|
2.00516
|
Average weekly
|
1.99774
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.339 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02948 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 16
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 23
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 17
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 24
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 18
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 25
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 19
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 26
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 20
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 27
|
0.0294
|
Average weekly
|
0.02966
|
Average weekly
|
0.02948
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0164 manats or 3.5567 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45444 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 16
|
0.4672
|
Oct. 23
|
0.4611
|
Oct. 17
|
0.4659
|
Oct. 24
|
0.4587
|
Oct. 18
|
0.4638
|
Oct. 25
|
0.4550
|
Oct. 19
|
0.4627
|
Oct. 26
|
0.4527
|
Oct. 20
|
0.4644
|
Oct. 27
|
0.4447
|
Average weekly
|
0.4649
|
Average weekly
|
0.45444
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.5383 manats or by 0.5756 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2169.84614 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 16
|
2209.7099
|
Oct. 23
|
2178.1681
|
Oct. 17
|
2216.001
|
Oct. 24
|
2167.4575
|
Oct. 18
|
2184.2035
|
Oct. 25
|
2170.2203
|
Oct. 19
|
2176.468
|
Oct. 26
|
2167.7550
|
Oct. 20
|
2187.0086
|
Oct. 27
|
2165.6298
|
Average weekly
|
2194.6782
|
Average weekly
|
2169.84614
