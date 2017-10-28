AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-28 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70016 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 16

1.7003

Oct. 23

1.7001

Oct. 17

1.7003

Oct. 24

1.7001

Oct. 18

1.7001

Oct. 25

1.7002

Oct. 19

1.7001

Oct. 26

1.7002

Oct. 20

1.7001

Oct. 27

1.7002

Average weekly

1.70018

Average weekly

1.70016

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0228 manats or 1.1394 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 16

2.008

Oct. 23

2.0010

Oct. 17

2.0028

Oct. 24

1.9997

Oct. 18

2.00

Oct. 25

1.9991

Oct. 19

2.0063

Oct. 26

2.0107

Oct. 20

2.0087

Oct. 27

1.9782

Average weekly

2.00516

Average weekly

1.99774

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.339 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02948 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 16

0.0297

Oct. 23

0.0295

Oct. 17

0.0297

Oct. 24

0.0296

Oct. 18

0.0297

Oct. 25

0.0295

Oct. 19

0.0296

Oct. 26

0.0294

Oct. 20

0.0296

Oct. 27

0.0294

Average weekly

0.02966

Average weekly

0.02948

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0164 manats or 3.5567 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45444 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 16

0.4672

Oct. 23

0.4611

Oct. 17

0.4659

Oct. 24

0.4587

Oct. 18

0.4638

Oct. 25

0.4550

Oct. 19

0.4627

Oct. 26

0.4527

Oct. 20

0.4644

Oct. 27

0.4447

Average weekly

0.4649

Average weekly

0.45444

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.5383 manats or by 0.5756 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2169.84614 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 16

2209.7099

Oct. 23

2178.1681

Oct. 17

2216.001

Oct. 24

2167.4575

Oct. 18

2184.2035

Oct. 25

2170.2203

Oct. 19

2176.468

Oct. 26

2167.7550

Oct. 20

2187.0086

Oct. 27

2165.6298

Average weekly

2194.6782

Average weekly

2169.84614

