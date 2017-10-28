Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry talks on bus accident in Goranboy district

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

An investigation is underway regarding the accident with a bus, which was carrying cotton growers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a message Oct. 28.

Fourteen passengers were hospitalized, eleven of them were released home after rendering the first medical aid, and the rest of them continue treatment. The condition of two of them is assessed as serious.

It should be reminded that on Oct. 27 evening, an Isuzu bus carrying cotton growers overturned in the Nadirkand village of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

The bus was driven by a resident of the Sarovlu village Sabir Mahmudov.

