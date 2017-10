Mayor of Ankara resigns

2017-10-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara Mayor Ibrahim Melih Gokcek has resigned, the Turkish media reported Oct. 28.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Gokcek to leave his post.

This demand is related to the expected reforms in the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

Gokcek has been the mayor of Ankara since 1994.

