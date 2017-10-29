Erdogan, Putin express need for coordination of actions on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Turkish media reported.

During the conversation, bilateral relations were discussed, as well as the situation in Syria.

Assessing the situation in Idlib, presidents stressed the need to coordinate joint actions.

Vladimir Putin also congratulated Erdogan with the national holiday of Turkey - the Day of the Republic.

