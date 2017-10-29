At least 23 dead in bombing and gun attack at Mogadishu hotel (UPDATE)

A suicide truck bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 30. Two more blasts were heard, one when an attacker detonated a suicide vest and police said gunfire continued as security forces pursued the attackers inside the hotel, The Guardian reported.

Police said security forces had rescued 30 people, including a government minister, from Mogadishu’s Nasa-Hablod hotel as heavy gunfire continues inside. Capt Mohamed Hussein spoke to the Associated Press from the scene as gunfire echoed in the background.

Saturday’s blasts came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack.

