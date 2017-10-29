Kazakhstan creating stock exchange of Astana Int’l Financial Center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

A decision to create Astana International Exchange JSC of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) has been made within the framework of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the AIFC, the AIFC press service said.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, with which a shareholder agreement was signed, and Nasdaq Stock Market, which provided a technical platform, are the main strategic partners of the Astana International Exchange JSC.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market are among the five major stock exchanges in the world.

The Astana International Exchange JSC will become the main platform for privatization of companies most attractive for investment, which belong to Samruk-Kazyna JSC, a sovereign wealth fund in Kazakhstan. The list of companies to be available for privatization will be approved by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Constitutional Law on the establishment of the AIFC was signed by Nursultan Nazarbayev December 2015.

