Iran: No IAEA demand for military site inspection

The director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano has not submitted any request for inspection of Iranian military sites, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Amano in Tehran Oct. 29, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Amano came to Iran at his own request, Salehi said, adding that this occurred while the US President Donald Trump has created a sensitive condition by his stance regarding the nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

He said that he has held good negotiations with the IAEA head, underling that Amano's trip at this sensitive juncture has a specific message and IAEA's role is fully certain in this regard.

According to Salehi, Amano will discuss serious issues with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani during his scheduled meeting.

Amano is determined to play his important role in this sensitive period, he said.

The Iranian official further expressed satisfaction about Amano’s reports, where he has reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic's commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal).

“We can resume production of 20 percent enriched uranium in 4 days, but we don't want the nuclear deal to fall apart,” Salehi added.

The IAEA chief arrived in Tehran late on Saturday to hold talks with top Iranian officials, including President Rouhani and Foreign Minister ‎Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Amano's day-long visit to Tehran is very important regarding the recent dispute initiated by the US President Donald Trump over the nuclear deal, which came into force last year.

The US president decertified Iran's commitments to the international deal in a speech on Oct. 13, and took a new strategy on Islamic Republic.

