Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish PM

2017-10-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Turkey’s Republic Day.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Turkey – Republic Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“Today Turkey is a powerful country, which owns a democratic and constitutional state building and confidently continues its economic growth,” said Ilham Aliyev. “We are happy for the achievements of the brotherly Turkey, its growing prestige all over the world and in the region.”

“I am sure that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood will further play a crucial role in implementation of all joint initiatives and contribute to the two countries` development and welfare of our peoples,” said the president.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Turkey peace and prosperity,” said President Aliyev.

