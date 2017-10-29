Iran Parliament qualifies 2 proposed ministers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Two ministers proposed by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani received the Parliament's vote of confidence, the state-run IRINN TV reported Oct. 29.

Rouhani had proposed Reza Ardakanian as energy minister and, Mansour Gholami as minister of science.

Ardakanian received 225 votes in favor, 38 against, and 13 abstentions.

Gholami received 180 votes in favor, 82 against, and 14 abstentions.

Rouhani nominated Ardakanian as energy minister, after his first pick, Habibollah Bitaraf, failed to receive a vote of confidence.

The president did not introduce any candidate for the post when he introduced his cabinet members to the parliament on August 8.

