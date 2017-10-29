Fire at Iranian oil rig kills at least 2 workers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian media reported that at least two workers died in a fire accident in an oil rig, located in southern country.

The fire broke out Oct. 29 at rig No.95 of Rag Sefid oil field, located in Khuzestan Province.

Rescuers have been deployed to the incident location.

Earlier reports said that fire has killed four people, but officials have so far confirmed death of only two people.

Earlier on Oct. 27 a fire at Tehran Refinery south of the Iranian capital killed six workers and injured two others ‎

The incident occurred when a group of engineers and technicians who were providing overhaul operations were caught in a blaze at the top of a distillation tower.

