Presidential administration: Azerbaijan - one of Turkey's important strategic partners

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of Turkey's important strategic partners, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend Oct. 29.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are connected not only with historical and cultural ties, but also with economic and political relations, which are becoming stronger every day,” the administration said.

"Today, Turkey and Azerbaijan are implementing such important projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)," the administration said.

The administration added that Baku and Ankara are also strengthening relations in the military and defense spheres.

"For Turkey, Azerbaijan's interests have always been of great importance,” the administration said. “The Azerbaijani authorities and people have repeatedly shown their fraternal attitude towards Turkey. As before, Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in all spheres.”

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway will be held in Baku Oct. 30.

