Железная дорога Баку-Тбилиси-Карс увеличит международный транспортный потенциал до 50 млн тонн - Минтранс Турции

2017-10-29 20:00 | www.trend.az | 5

The international transport potential with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) will reach 50 million tons of cargo per year. The Ministry of Transport, Shipping and Communications of the country told Trend on Sunday.

"BTK will also help to enter new world markets, both in Asia and in Europe," the ministry said.

As noted in the Ministry of Transport, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK), the official opening of which will be held on October 30 in Baku, is one of the largest transport projects in the region.

It should be noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish interstate agreement. The maximum volume of cargo transportation along the BTC corridor is projected at the level of 17 million tons per year. At the initial stage, this indicator will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported.

