Int'l transport potential to reach 50M tons of cargo with Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway: Turkey's Ministry of Transport

2017-10-29 20:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The international transport potential with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) will reach 50 million tons of cargo per year, Turkey's Ministry of Transport, Shipping and Communications told Trend Oct.29.

"BTK will also help both Asia and Europe enter new world markets," the ministry said.

"The BTK railway, the official opening of which will be held in Baku Oct.30, is one of the largest transport projects in the region," the ministry added.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish interstate agreement. The maximum volume of cargo transportation along the BTC corridor is projected at the level of 17 million tons per year. At the initial stage, this indicator will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo. Also up to one million passengers will be transported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news