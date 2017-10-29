Azerbaijan invested $ 10B in Turkish economy: Economy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The minister said that Turkish investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $11.7 billion. In Azerbaijan, operate 3,000 Turkish companies, and some 2,000 companies with Azerbaijani capital operate in Turkey.

The minister drew attention to the fact that there is a great potential for the development of the relations in different spheres of the economy. He stressed that the joint Azerbaijan and Turkey efforts will allow to expand the economic cooperation and contribute to the wellbeing of the nations.

Speaking about economic ties, Mustafayev reminded that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is operating between the countries. The minister stressed that Azerbaijan implements its strategic projects jointly with fraternal Turkey, among such projects are the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan-Kars, the STAR refinery and others.

Mustafayev also reminded that Turkey and Azerbaijan are currently negotiating the Agreement on preferential trade.

Data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the trade turnover with Turkey in January-September 2017 amounted to almost $1.96 billion. According to the results of the reporting period, Turkey is the second trade partner of Azerbaijan in terms of commodity turnover.

