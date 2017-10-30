2 police officers killed in attack in Egypt’s Sinai

Two police conscripts have been killed in a fresh attack on security forces in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula, PressTV reported.

Security officials said Sunday that suspected militants had attacked a police vehicle on the outskirts of el-Arish, Sinai's largest city, earlier in the day.

Hospital officials confirmed the two officers had been killed. They said 10 other conscripts were also wounded in the attack.

