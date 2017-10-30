Trump advisor Kushner makes unannounced Saudi Arabia visit

US presidential adviser Jared Kushner conducted an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia earlier in the week, Sputnik reported, citing Politico.

According to the White House official, Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt also traveled with Kushner.

"The Senior Advisor to the President [Kushner], the Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy [Powell], and the Special Representative for International Negotiations [Greenblatt] recently returned from Saudi Arabia. The Senior Advisor has also been in frequent contact with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia," the official said.

According to US media reports, the president's senior adviser and son in law traveled to Riyadh in an attempt to further the Trump administration's policy of reconciliation in the region, seeking to play a significant role in the Middle East peace process.

However, the White House official did not specify who Kushner met with in Riyadh, noting only the diplomatic importance of the unannounced visit. Politico noted that this was Trump's advisor and son in law's third trip to the country this year.

It was reported that Kushner returned to Washington on Saturday night.

