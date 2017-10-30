Saudi Arabia to open Its sports stadiums to women

Saudi Arabian authorities will allow women to attend sports events at stadiums at the beginning of 2018, Sputnik reported.

"[The authority] will start rehabilitating the main stadiums in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah to be ready to receive families starting in 2018," the chairman of the General Sports Authority Turki Al-Asheikh said as quoted by Arab News newspaper on Monday.

According to the media outlet, earlier in October, Al-Asheikh, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, appointed Princess Reema bint Bandar president of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports.

In September, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed a royal decree which allows Saudi women to drive cars, for the first time in history of the country. The decree will come into effect in June, 2018.

