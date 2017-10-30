Length of future sub-surface metro line in Tashkent revealed

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 12

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The sub-surface metro circle line being built in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent will have a total length of 52.1 kilometers, the press service of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a message.

Mirziyoyev reviewed the progress of the metro line’s construction, which is at the initial stage, according to the message.

It was decided to lay 50.5 kilometers of the total length of the metro line above the ground with the help of a six meters high overpass, this is while the remaining 1.6 kilometers will be laid on the ground.

The project, designed for 2017-2021, will be implemented in five stages.

At present, the laying of monolithic concrete poles for the overpass has begun.

The Uzbek president gave the appropriate instructions to responsible persons for the commissioning of the metro line until 2020.

