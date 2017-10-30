BTK opening is important step for better trade throughout Eurasia - US envoy (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is another important step towards establishing better trade and relations throughout Eurasia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku Oct. 30.

He said the BTK railway is of great importance for the Silk Road.

"We talked about the importance of the Silk Road for a long time and I think the current opening is also a step forward," Cekuta said.

The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

