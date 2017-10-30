Top official: 2017 will be remembered among most successful pages of history of Azerbaijan

2017-10-30 11:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku,Azerbaijan, Oct.30

Trend:

The year 2017 will be remembered among the most successful pages of the history of independent Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, tweeted Oct. 30.

"The landmark event - signing of the New Contract of the XXI Century - today is followed by yet another milestone. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad that connects countries of two continents and brings peoples together is being inaugurated today in Azerbaijan, may your path be always clear!," he wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news