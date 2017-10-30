Azerbaijani satellite now broadcasts one more Georgian TV channel

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The first Azerbaijani telecommunications satellite Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a started broadcasting the Georgian TV channel Iberia TV, according to FlySat, which publishes satellite frequency charts.

At present, a number of Georgian TV channels are being broadcast through the satellite, including Vector A.G, 1 TV Georgia (encrypted with BISS [Basic Interoperable Scrambling System] during matches), Ajara TV HD, Imedi TV HD, GDS TV, Imedi News, TV Pirveli, Palitra News, Obieqtivi, TV 25 Georgia, Saperavi TV, Trialeti TV, Radio 1 Georgia, Radio Ajara, Radio Saz.Mau, Radio Imedi and Radio Iveria at the frequency of 11,095 MHz (speed – 30,000, polarization – H, FEC (forward error correction) rate – 5/6).

The total number of TV and radio channels broadcast via Azerbaijani satellite reaches 130, according to FlySat. The satellite is located at the orbital position of 46 degrees east longitude.

The launch of the first Azerbaijani telecommunications satellite Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a was carried out Feb. 8, 2013.

The service area of Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a covers the countries in Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Azerbaijan’s telecommunications satellite Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a is designed to render digital broadcasting, internet access, and data transmission services, create multiservice VSAT networks and provide the government with communications.

