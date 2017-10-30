Uzbek PM to visit Baku for BTK inauguration

2017-10-30 12:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit Azerbaijan Oct.30.

Aripov will head the Uzbek delegation, which will take part in the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, the Uzbek fioreign ministry reported.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Presidents of Turkey, Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Georgia.

The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news