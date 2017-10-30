Turkey, Azerbaijan have potential to bring mutual investments to $30B - Erdogan (Exclusive)

2017-10-30 12:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan have potential to bring the volume of mutual investments to $30 billion over five years, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Trend, Azertac and APA.

“First of all, Turkey and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries and our relations in the economic sphere are formed on the basis of brotherhood. In fact, the volume of mutual investments of the two countries stood at $23 billion as of late 2016. We have a potential to bring the volume of our investments to $30 billion over five years,” said Turkey’s president.

“Naturally, ongoing geopolitical processes in the global economy and region affect all of us. As we know, it is already four years that Turkey has been targeted by numerous attacks from various directions aiming to weaken it. But we are steadfast. Azerbaijan was affected by lower oil prices. We believe that every difficulty also brings some opportunities,” he added.

Erdogan said Turkey sees that the efforts to develop Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector are increasing successfully under the farsighted leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“We will work in close cooperation with our Azerbaijani brothers in promoting foreign investments, attracting Turkish companies to invest in Azerbaijan and in privatization sphere. With this purpose, our ministries of economy continue to work on holding Road Show event in cooperation with Foreign Economic Relations Board in Turkey,” added Turkey’s president.

“Moreover, various measures were taken to develop our trade relations with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and encourage our businessmen. On Oct.28, our economy ministers came together in Igdir, met with our businessmen and briefed them about the work done in this sphere. I believe that we will get concrete results in increasing the volume of trade turnover with Nakhchivan,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news