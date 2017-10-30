Demand exceeds supply at CBA auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Demand at a deposit auction held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exceeded supply by 3.7 times, the CBA said Oct. 30.

The CBA received 200 million manats from banks, while the demand was at the level of 731 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction was 10.01 percent.

The Central Bank began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

Thirty one banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7002 manats = 1$ on Oct. 30)

