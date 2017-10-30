Uzbekistan discloses average water consumption volume

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 30

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan consumes an average of 51 billion cubic meters of water, of which 90 percent accounts for agriculture, 4 percent - public water consumption, a representative of the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources said during the recent workshop on water resources management in Tashkent.

The workshop, organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and with the expert support of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC), was financed by the European Union (EU).

During the workshop, the participants got acquainted with the concept of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). CAREC experts shared their experience in IWRM and successful river basin planning in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

A comparative table of the IWRM concept in the country was drawn up by specialists of a number of Uzbek state organizations.

The workshop organizers stressed that at present, all Central Asian countries are implementing the principles of integrated water resources management. The introduction of IWRM is a very complex and long process but it is impossible to effectively manage water resources without it.

