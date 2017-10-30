Once again Azercell attains 100% rate

Azercell Telecom, a company which always attaches great importance to customer satisfaction, continues to provide its subscribers with high quality services on social networks.

The company has been awarded "Socially devoted" certificate on numerous occasions for its active performance on social network. It is no coincidence that the company representatives were awarded the certificate once again for 100% inquiry response rate on its official Facebook in the third quarter of 2017. Thus, all customer inquiries were answered in a prompt manner. To get a certificate a company should demonstrate high level of response index to the daily growing inquiries of the page fans.

It should be noted that Azercell was the first mobile operator in the region to have launched online customer services on its Facebook page. This was aimed at maintaining a closer link with customers and prompt delivery of information on innovations. As a result, Azercell subscribers get an opportunity to enjoy 24/7 high-quality service by using features of six different social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Disput.az, Google+, YouTube and Instagram. Any inquiry via these social networks is responded within a few seconds.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

