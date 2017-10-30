Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan

2017-10-30 13:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan have arrived in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

President Erdogan was welcomed by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov and other officials at the airport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news