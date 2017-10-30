Envoy: US, Azerbaijan cooperating closely in border security issues (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

The Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) office of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched the Commercial Rail Interdiction Training in Baku.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said that the EXBS program has a long history of security cooperation with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“We pursue a common goal – preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he said. “The US, Azerbaijan and Georgia work closely together on border security issues, and this type of training and cooperation continues to foster the excellent partnership between our countries.”

